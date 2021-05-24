Love O2O is a Chinese romantic comedy series about two people finding each other in an MMORPG

We’re no strangers to showcasing MMORPG-based TV shows here at MOP. Whether it’s the sitcom Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet or the touching drama of Dad of Light, we like to see series about our favorite gaming genre. So consider us eager to offer a nod to Love O2O, a romantic comedy from China that takes place in an MMORPG.

The premise of the series is based around Bei Weiwei (played by actress Zheng Shuang), a computer department student who plays an MMORPG based on the popular Chinese MMORPG A Chinese Ghost Story. Her in-game husband annuls their digital marriage, paving the way for Yixiao Naihe, the game’s top-ranking PvP character, to suggest the two be married in-game to participate in a couple’s tournament. When Weiwei discovers Naihe’s real identity is Xiao Nai (played by actor Yang Yang), a popular student at the same school, a budding romance begins to form both in-game and in real life, though not without some awkward misunderstandings and obstacles.



Love O2O was a smash hit in China, raking in over 25 billion views online during its 30-episode season, which ran between August 22nd and September 6th of 2016. The series is currently available in full on Netflix complete with subtitles, so those looking to pad out their MMORPG-based TV watching routine can perhaps consider another addition to their list.

sources: Wikipedia Netflix , thanks to Harry for the tip!