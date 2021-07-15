Valve announces portable PC gaming device called Steam Deck

If you’ve ever wanted a device that smooshes your PC games with something cute and portable like a Switch, welp, Valve has your toy. It’s just unveiled the long-rumored Steam Deck, a slightly-larger-and-much-more-powerful-than-the-Switch device using a version of SteamOS that will run all your Steam games, though according to IGN, it’ll also run your non-Steam games and launchers too. It features a pair of capacitive joysticks and a mouse-esque trackpad, bluetooth support, USB plugins, mod support, and a battery life of between 2 to 8 hours, depending on what you’re actually playing.
Valve says it starts shipping this December, and it’s already taking reservations already for those of you with $399 (64GB), $529 (256GB), or $649 (512GB) to drop. There’s no price on a dock yet, and it’s not included.
“We look at this as just a new category of device in the PC space,” Valve’s Greg Coomer says. “And assuming that customers agree with us that this is a good idea, we expect not only to follow up in the future with more iterations ourselves, but also for other people, other manufacturers to want to participate in the space.”
Introducing Steam Deck: powerful, portable PC gaming starting at $399. Designed by Valve, powered by Steam. Shipping December 2021.
— Steam (@Steam) July 15, 2021
This is interesting. There are games in my Steam library that would be best played on a device like this. But I am too jaded to be an early adopter. Maybe if it takes off.
Missed opportunity for an, “All Hands on Deck!” joke (both here and at Valve), I am disappoint.
Also, DEEPLY amused that Valve announced the Switch Pro before Nintendo did : 3
Realz though, it’s kinda neat. Handheld PC, seemingly designed for people with large hands (back buttons are weird, and it seems like they want you using the trackpad instead of the thumbsticks), optional dock, a few different purchase options. I can’t say I’m in a rush to get one, but I can see some actually semi-compelling reasons to have one, even if the battery life can be short (2-8 hours) during more serious gaming. It even appears to support ray tracing, which is wild.
The improved glass on the higher end model reminds me of when I ran into a guy who made glass for Valve at a party. His company did some of the glass in the Index (VR headset) and hearing the amount of tech/R&D that goes into that was mind blowing. Like, I never really considered just how complex and technically advanced these various types of glass/plastic are in our devices.
I’ll keep an eye on it, Valve’s fairly hit (Index and….I think just Index) or miss (Link, Controller, Steam Machines) with their hardware ventures. Seems good though, and while I don’t think I’d have huge uses for it, maybe one day there will be a reason to justify dropping half a grand on one of these.
This thing better run flawlessly otherwise the nicknames are going to write themselves