Top-down looter shooter Space Punks begins its paid-for early access journey exclusively on the Epic Games Store

Earlier this month we showcased Space Punks, a multiplayer top-down looter shooter from developer Flying Wild Hog and publisher Jagex Partners. For those who’d rather not re-read that link, it’s an ARPG-like title that has players taking up several different characters to blow up enemies, hoover in loot, and experience what was described at the time as “a living, breathing, and ever-changing game world.” Now, players can put those claims to the proof and also maybe offer up some feedback as the game has arrived to early access as of yesterday, landing exclusively on the Epic Games Store.

While the full game is set to launch as a free-to-play title, early access will cost you: For $30 players can get the basic Swag Pack that includes all four main characters, a Season 1 Battle Pass for open beta and exclusive backgrounds, and several unique cosmetics, while $50 for the Splendor Pack bundles all of the above along with four Epic Character Skins, an Epic Player Entrance, and more. As for the length of early access, the devs of the game expect to enter open beta sometime this winter on PC, while a console release is expected sometime next year.



source: press release