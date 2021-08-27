Daybreak CEO Ji Ham takes over as Enad Global 7’s acting CEO

It has not even been a year since EG7 Global acquired Daybreak Game Company for $300 million, and now the parent corporation is promoting one of Daybreak’s leaders to its own C-suite. EG7’s board announced that “effective immediately” it is removing current CEO (and EG7 co-founder) Robin Flodin and replacing him with Daybreak CEO Ji Ham.

Ji Ham is now the acting CEO as EG7 commences a search for a new permanent CEO for the company. EG7 said that Flodin will stay on for a half-year to help Ham get acclimated to this new position. So why Ham for the role? The company said that he oversaw “extensive growth and profitability” during his tenure as CEO of Daybreak.

No reason was stated for Robin Flodin’s departure. He’d certainly improved the playerbase’s opinion of Daybreak thanks to his down-to-earth video outreach, but clearly, we don’t have the whole story.

EG7 Chairman of the Board Alexander Albedj propped up the company’s new interim leader: “The transition to new leadership is a natural part to be even more successful in the next phase of growth. Ji has experience in leading and growing gaming groups with a global reach as well as an extensive and highly successful background in strategic and synergistic acquisitions in gaming.”