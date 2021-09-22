Life Beyond shares a video tutorial all about its new weapon upgrade system

A couple of weeks ago, the survival sandbox Life Beyond added the ability to upgrade gear. If you’re curious just how exactly that works or wanted to get a look at the feature without actually playing the game, developer Darewise has you covered with a new tutorial video.

The tutorial and the system itself is pretty straightforward: Players simply have to undergo an expedition, keep their eyes peeled for specific resources to collect, and then bring those resources to a vendor to purchase an upgraded weapon, which will be automatically equipped on the next mission. Upgrades offer a variety of different effects such as improved damage and a larger magazine size among others.

It’s perhaps not the most astonishing tutorial, but it is instructive and straight to the point, which is about all one could ask for out of a game tutorial.

