Profane takes a jog over all sorts of different terrain to show off footfall VFX in latest Twitter thread

When you’re dashing through an MMO’s world, how carefully are you staring at your feet? Probably not very closely, if we had to guess. That said, little details like footfalls making some sort of effect or impact on the ground are a nice little flavor touch, and Profane is making sure that little detail isn’t skipped according to its latest Twitter update thread.

The video that leads off the thread shows off a character tramping their way through all sorts of different terrain, from grass to sand to water. VFX artist Victor Natan reportedly drew inspiration from a variety of different games and tried to make each surface’s footfall reaction distinct without competing for player attention. Running on water was a particular unique challenge, as Natan wanted to ensure that doing so caused a ripple effect of some kind. You can see the fruits of his labor in the video after the cut.



Hey, peeps! 👋 As we progress with development, we are getting closer and closer to seeing the world take shape, and that's not as fun if you can't run around in it, right? pic.twitter.com/qRDduJqHKg — Profane MMORPG (@ProfaneMMO) September 17, 2021