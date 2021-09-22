Dual Universe brings updates to shields, construct cores, and docking with the launch of the Ares update

A lot of the talk coming out of Dual Universe has been focused around its Ares update — how it’s changing shields and construct core stress as well as warping and docking. All of the talk is over now and the time for experiencing these updates is now, as the Ares update has gone live.

In addition to the highlighted items for this patch, the Ares update is also making several gameplay changes like the end of core units being destroyed by environment damage, offline players being killed when a core unit is destroyed, and constructs being only affected by the artificial gravity of constructs of equal or bigger size. There are a variety of bug fixes arriving with the release as well. All of the adjustments are outlined in the patch notes, and a trailer for the update is after the cut.

