Fortnite’s third chapter completely revamps the island, introduces Spider-Man as a playable character

Fortnite has officially flipped the script and flipped the island with the launch of Chapter 3. No, literally, the island was flipped and has been completely revamped from shore to shore, with all-new biomes and locations for players old and new alike to be introduced to. There’s also a new campsite mechanic that lets squads use the same tent or plant their own and access a shared stash during matches.
In addition to a whole new map, there’s some new mobility thanks to the current addition of sliding downhill and the later addition of using Spider-Man’s web shooters to swing around on December 11th. Speaking of Spider-Man, he will become a playable character as part of this season’s battle pass, along with other characters from Fortnite’s own fiction such as Ronin, Shana, and Lt. John Llama among others. Oh, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is also part of the game’s story, revealed as the character Foundation all this time. Go figure.
There’s more going on in Chapter 3 including a crown mechanic, new weapons, and new items, so players would do well to read through an orientation post to get familiar with all of the goings-on.
If rumor is true then I think the most important thing is that it will be the first major title using Unreal Engine 5.
It’s apparently confirmed and is why the update was so huge. Very curious to see how it plays out and how it is for end-users (since that’s us!)
Hopefully it means a lot better dev tools so they’re not still in constant crunch-mode, which was how things were the last we heard about Fortnite development a few years back.
Yeap yeap, they’re already using it. Not a very good title to demonstrate engine capabilities from graphical point of view but there should at least be some performance improvements.
this event was so cool; it’s incredible what Unreal can do in terms of giving players a seamless and interactive story. gameplay to cinematic (but with your characters kinda) and back into gameplay…insane it’s all experienced in the game in real-time.