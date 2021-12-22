Amazon just announced a big New World, Wheel of Time, and Twitch collab

So this is probably the most predictable collab ever, but I’m still here for it: Amazon just announced a New World x Wheel of Time TV show collab, both of which are of course Amazon properties. The downside is the promo is basically just Twitch drops – Twitch also being a platform Amazon owns.

“To celebrate the season one finale of The Wheel of Time, specially-themed Twitch Drops will be releasing tomorrow. Some of your favorite Content Creators will be hosting watch parties for the finale tomorrow, followed with New World streams so you can start earning the Drops. Make sure you catch up if you haven’t seen the rest of the season yet! […] The more New World you watch, the more you earn. Watch 7 cumulative hours of New World ‘Drops Enabled’ streams between December 23 at 9 P.M. PT and January 12, 2022 at 12 A.M. PT to earn all items in the Drop. The Wheel of Time inspired player set features coats, cloaks, blades, and a company crest, which will unlock in the following order – one after each hour watched.”

Drops include Nynaeve’s coat (the olive one), a Red Ajah outfit (Liandrin’s), Tam’s sword, the ouroboros crest, Children of the Light robes (white robe above, but with sleeves), a “shadowspawn blade,” and Egwene’s cloak (the maroon one). Personally, I would rather have had Moiraine’s cloak and riding outfit, but OK, whatever. Does any of this make sense in the game? I was going to say no, but on reflection, I think it’ll blend right in, which is pretty much never true with collabs.

For those who have no idea what I’m talking about: The Wheel of Time is a massive book series from the ’90s, originally by Robert Jordan and finished by Brandon Sanderson when Jordan died. Amazon picked up the rights to turn it into a TV series, the first season of which has been airing the last few months. In fact, the last episode of season one premieres tomorrow night. If I can interject a bit more opinion here… I really like the show, in spite of my reservations about the source material. As I told my colleagues, it’s absolutely worth a binge watch over the holidays if you already have Amazon Prime anyway. And hey, now you can get some phat loots out of it too.

We're teaming up with @PrimeVideo @thewheeloftime to bring you 7 FREE SKINS! On 12/23, watch the season finale with your favorite New World streamers and collect the entire #NewWorldxWOT inspired Accessory Player Set via Twitch Drops! ⚔️ https://t.co/wlZvDlQpsf pic.twitter.com/l210UAPGeQ — New World (@playnewworld) December 22, 2021