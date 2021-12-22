Christmas and winter holiday events across the MMORPG genre, 2021 edition

We’re knee-deep in holiday gifts and winter events around MMO world right about now as Christmas and then the New Year is bearing down on us. If you live in a place that isn’t getting any snow, well, just look to MMORPGs to fill that void (and also appreciate that you don’t have to shovel it). We’re rounding up all the events we’ve found – happy holidays everyone!

A few more that didn’t make it into our pages over the last few weeks…

🎄 APB – Expect “little winter cheer to the streets of San Paro” as of today’s update.

🎄 Crossout – This one’s already pushed on to celebrating the New Year.

🎄 Dragon and Home – Celebrating the Star Festival.

🎄 Fiesta Online – “Gamigo invites everyone to explore the snowy Winter Wonderland.”

🎄 Genfanad – “Wondertest” is on for this weekend.

🎄 Grand Fantasia – Penguin hunting is on the agenda for the event, if you’re into that kinda thing.

🎄 Infinite Lagrange – It’s time for the Twin Festival, live as of today in fact.

🎄 Mu Online – The winter festival is back through January 4th!

🎄 Overwatch – Not an MMO, but Winter Wonderland is of course back again.

🎄 Spiral Knights – Winterfest is live through January 3rd.

🎄 Warface – The Winter Fiesta is live now.

🎄 Wizard 101 and Pirate101 – In addition to their regular events, they are giving away freebies all season.

🎄 World of Warships Legends – It’s chillin’ with the beasts.

Diablo offers a “festive” Yule log.

And Steam’s winter sale has begun for those of you who didn’t buy everything you needed over the fall sale. The graphic is super cute this year.

If you spy anything we missed, let everyone know in the comments!