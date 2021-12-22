We’re knee-deep in holiday gifts and winter events around MMO world right about now as Christmas and then the New Year is bearing down on us. If you live in a place that isn’t getting any snow, well, just look to MMORPGs to fill that void (and also appreciate that you don’t have to shovel it). We’re rounding up all the events we’ve found – happy holidays everyone!
Christmas and winter holiday events across the MMORPG genre, 2021 edition
Elyon teases the Archer with bow and quiver promo as Santa puts out a help wanted sign
SoulWorker kicks off several Christmas events and plans to hand out free goodies for new and returning players
Skyforge celebrates the winter season with ice skating, khelp hunting, and creepy gingerbread outfits
Hearthstone’s Winter Veil event features free card packs, a free skin, and returning tavern brawls
Secret World Legends brings the Krampusnacht seasonal holiday back for another year
PWE and Cryptic have been bought out by Gearbox’s Embracer Group
Champions Online hands out freeform slots, runs XP event for the holidays
Atlas considers PvP server merging, ARK adds a free map and heralds the return of RaptorClaus
SWTOR celebrates Life Day, heralds 10th birthday, and teases post 7.0 updates
One Shots: Christmas is on fire, yo
The Stream Team: Christmas in Star Citizen
Dauntless gets seasonal with the return of Frostfall, reworks the frigid Embermane variant, and adds a new cell perk
Old School RuneScape wraps up the year’s updates with a Christmas event
Project Gorgon adds Alharth’s holiday season, preps level 85 dungeon for next week
Swords of Legends Online kicks off Shenzhou’s Winter Festival for everyone
Closers adds a new area with new story and dungeons, kicks off its ‘Closer-mas’ holiday event
Runes of Magic showers players with Christmas treats
Fortnite’s Winterfest 2021 brings player-made maps and a Spider-Man crossover
The Elder Scrolls Online kicks off its holiday festivities with today’s New Life event
Neverwinter announces Dragonbone Vale module for January 11, kicks off winter festival today
New World’s High Water Mark system revamp and winter festival go live today
City of Heroes Rebirth rogue server kicks off the Fright Before Christmas event, adds ice power changes and new customizations
Mobile MMO EVE Echoes launches the Yoiul Festival for the winter holiday
World of Warcraft opens up its Winter Veil celebration on Classic and The Burning Crusade
The Daily Grind: What MMO Christmas gift would you love to get?
Trove’s Snowfest includes new questline, dungeons, and a winter bomber royal mode
Blade and Soul adds new PvP accessories and wintry events in the Winter Soulstice update
Guild Wars 2 rolls out Wintersday 2021 with upgrades to Toypocalypse
Crowfall’s 7.400 update brings the Mine Overseer’s Tower and winter holiday event
Champions Online starts the first week of its holiday-themed winter event
Elite Dangerous marks the holiday season with 12 days of free ARX and returning seasonal cosmetics
EVE Online brings its Winter Nexus holiday events back for another year
Aion gets into the winter holiday spirit with seasonal events and opens up the murderous Shugo Game event
The Elder Scrolls Online brings back the New Life holiday event on December 16
DC Universe Online’s Episode 42 Legion of Doom and winter events have arrived
Star Citizen shows off gravlev bike changes, previews Jumptown 2.0, and kicks off the Luminalia holiday event
Pokemon Unite delivers a big holiday update – including free pokemon
Final Fantasy XIV prepares for its annual Starlight Celebration on December 16
Swords ‘n Magic and Stuff brings a holiday event and companion pet improvements on December 22
Final Fantasy XI brings the Starlight Celebration around once again on December 16
PlanetSide 2 celebrates the holidays with limited-time missions, a directive, and blowing up snowmen
Star Trek Online’s winter wonderland is an easy way to earn a free T6 starship (and amazing sweaters)
Sea of Thieves Season 5 brings flares, treasure burial, and the return of festive holiday events
City of Heroes Homecoming kicks off its holiday event and gives player characters new donuts to eat
EverQuest kicks off Frostfell ahead of tomorrow’s Terror of Luclin launch
New World bans botters, begins testing winter event, plans unpopular endgame gear system
World of Tanks unveils partnership with Arnold Schwarzenegger for this year’s Holiday Ops event
A few more that didn’t make it into our pages over the last few weeks…
🎄 – Expect “little winter cheer to the streets of San Paro” as of today’s update. APB
🎄 – This one’s already pushed on to celebrating the New Year. Crossout
🎄 – Celebrating the Star Festival. Dragon and Home
🎄 – “Gamigo invites everyone to explore the snowy Winter Wonderland.” Fiesta Online
🎄 – “Wondertest” is on for this weekend. Genfanad
🎄 – Penguin hunting is on the agenda for the event, if you’re into that kinda thing. Grand Fantasia
🎄 – It’s time for the Twin Festival, live as of today in fact. Infinite Lagrange
🎄 – The winter festival is back through January 4th! Mu Online
🎄 – Not an MMO, but Winter Wonderland is of course back again. Overwatch
🎄 – Winterfest is live through January 3rd. Spiral Knights
🎄 – The Winter Fiesta is live now. Warface
🎄 – In addition to their regular events, they are giving away freebies all season. Wizard 101 and Pirate101
🎄 – It’s chillin’ with the beasts. World of Warships Legends
offers a “festive” Yule log. Diablo
Steam’s winter sale has begun for those of you who didn’t buy everything you needed over the fall sale. The graphic is super cute this year.
If you spy anything we missed, let everyone know in the comments!
