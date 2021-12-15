World of Warcraft opens up its Winter Veil celebration on Classic and The Burning Crusade

Feeling festive in WoW Classic? No, not so much? Can’t imagine why. The important thing is that whatever your preferred flavor of the game’s classic experience may be, whether the original WoW Classic or the slightly newer The Burning Crusade version, the Winter Veil celebration is live in both right now for players to enjoy the holiday celebration. The most modern version of World of Warcraft will have to wait until tomorrow, but WoW Classic literally gets to have Christmas early this year.

Of course, these are familiar events for anyone who played the game in the past, so thankfully guides are already available for earning all the rewards available in-game including red and green holiday caps. Check out the guides if you’re interested in making the most of your time and getting everything celebratory within the game; everyone in the retail version can be envious of your festive decorations for at least a day.