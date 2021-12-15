World of Warcraft opens up its Winter Veil celebration on Classic and The Burning Crusade

By
Eliot Lefebvre
-
    
Feeling festive in WoW Classic? No, not so much? Can’t imagine why. The important thing is that whatever your preferred flavor of the game’s classic experience may be, whether the original WoW Classic or the slightly newer The Burning Crusade version, the Winter Veil celebration is live in both right now for players to enjoy the holiday celebration. The most modern version of World of Warcraft will have to wait until tomorrow, but WoW Classic literally gets to have Christmas early this year.

Of course, these are familiar events for anyone who played the game in the past, so thankfully guides are already available for earning all the rewards available in-game including red and green holiday caps. Check out the guides if you’re interested in making the most of your time and getting everything celebratory within the game; everyone in the retail version can be envious of your festive decorations for at least a day.

Source: Wowhead
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial company in the MMO and gaming space owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In the summer of 2021, the company was sued by the state of California for fostering a work environment riddled with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which has further compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. As of fall 2021, multiple state and federal agencies are currently investigating the company and the industry has called for Bobby Kotick’s resignation following fresh reports on his misdeeds.
2
jimthomasUS
Reader
jimthomasUS

I would be fine if Massively made an editorial choice to stop reporting on Blizz’s press releases until they cleaned house.

1 minute ago
Reader
Bruno Brito

And the crowd doesn’t leave FF14.

49 minutes ago