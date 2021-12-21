Hearthstone’s Winter Veil event features free card packs, a free skin, and returning tavern brawls

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0

The Winter Veil event has descended upon the tavern of Hearthstone, and it’s bringing with it the kinds of gifts that digital CCG fans probably like. You like free skins, right? How about free card packs? What about a couple of tavern brawls coming back for the season? Because that’s what the event has to offer.

Starting today, a legendary chain of three quests can be taken up, each one rewarding a standard pack and a Fractured in Alterac Valley pack for a total of six free card packs. As for the tavern brawls, players can take part in the return of the Gift Exchange brawl this week and the Wacky Waxy Winter Veil brawl next week.

Finally, players can get themselves a free Thrall skin featuring the Orcish warlock crafting a snowman friend from the game’s cash shop, as well as tour other skins available for sale if they’re so inclined. Hearthstone fans have between now and Wednesday, January 19th, to revel in the wintry season.

source: official site
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial company in the MMO and gaming space owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In the summer of 2021, the company was sued by the state of California for fostering a work environment riddled with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which has further compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. As of fall 2021, multiple state and federal agencies are currently investigating the company and the industry has called for Bobby Kotick’s resignation following fresh reports on his misdeeds.
Advertisement

No posts to display

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
Subscribe to: