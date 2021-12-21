Hearthstone’s Winter Veil event features free card packs, a free skin, and returning tavern brawls

The Winter Veil event has descended upon the tavern of Hearthstone, and it’s bringing with it the kinds of gifts that digital CCG fans probably like. You like free skins, right? How about free card packs? What about a couple of tavern brawls coming back for the season? Because that’s what the event has to offer.

Starting today, a legendary chain of three quests can be taken up, each one rewarding a standard pack and a Fractured in Alterac Valley pack for a total of six free card packs. As for the tavern brawls, players can take part in the return of the Gift Exchange brawl this week and the Wacky Waxy Winter Veil brawl next week.

Finally, players can get themselves a free Thrall skin featuring the Orcish warlock crafting a snowman friend from the game’s cash shop, as well as tour other skins available for sale if they’re so inclined. Hearthstone fans have between now and Wednesday, January 19th, to revel in the wintry season.

