DC Universe Online’s Episode 42 Legion of Doom and winter events have arrived

DC Universe Online players, your doom is upon you – Legion of Doom, that is, as Episode 42 is live and free for everyone. Expect the new Doomed Washington D.C. mission, the new Umbrax the Ultraviolet duo, the new The One Who Waits alert, the new Sixth Dimension raid, a whole ton of new loot, and The Batman Who Laughs.

“Led by Lex Luthor, the Legion of Doom is resurgent, threatening Washington D.C., the world, and the Multiverse. In service to Perpetua, there has perhaps never been a greater threat. But you have been training – heroes and villains – in The Monitor’s House of Legends, and now is your time. Stand before this terror, together, or fade into the aether of non-existence forever. Legion of Doom features new daily and weekly Open World missions, with normal and elite versions of a Duo, Alert, and Raid. For a limited time, special event versions of all content in Legion of Doom will be available to all players level 15+ as well! Look for these Event versions in the On Duty menu.”

Do note that the game’s winter event is back too as Larfleeze has returned to borrow a few things from Metropolis and Gotham once again. Daybreak went all-out with a trailer for the episode too!