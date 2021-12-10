Star Citizen shows off gravlev bike changes, previews Jumptown 2.0, and kicks off the Luminalia holiday event

If you’re a fan of zipping across planets on a hoverbike or like to watch the Daymar Rally, then you appreciate the gravlev bikes that are on offer in Star Citizen. You also might appreciate how they can suffer from some physics weirdness on occasion. In this week’s Inside Star Citizen, fans have a look at some new tech that is fixing this problem.

The solution is a new invisible suspension system that lets the gravlev react to ground surfaces much more reliably, preventing it from being flung into space when it hits an obstacle. The suspension tech also lets players make huge jumps without blowing themselves up thanks to landing dampening, and provides a lot more control for the vehicle type. Players can look forward to these tweaks in alpha 3.16.



The video then went on to preview another feature coming in alpha 3.16: the Jumptown 2.0 dynamic event. This new version of the venerable drug lab location now has three different drug labs where it can kick off, beginning with a mission that tips players off to the event’s start. Players won’t have to accept the Jumptown mission, but doing so adds the benefit of seeing markers where drugs are being produced and where they can be sold, though everyone else on the server is made aware of the active drug lab. Players with a crime stat can sell the drugs at GrimHEX, while lawful players can turn in the contraband to a security terminal for profit.

Finally, Star Citizen is getting festive with the return of Luminalia. The event will once more invite players to find hidden gift boxes around Stanton and either hand them to other players or turn them in for credits and adds gift hauling missions for players to partake. There will also be 12 days of free gifts given out on the event page starting this Saturday, December 11th, and players can take on contests or enjoy starter package discounts. The link above offers all of the details.