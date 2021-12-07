Final Fantasy XI brings the Starlight Celebration around once again on December 16

It’s just about time for every game to start its Christmas celebrations, and Final Fantasy XI is certainly no exception with its Starlight Celebration coming around once more starting on December 16th. Yes, it’s time to celebrate the real reason for the season: assaulting goblins to take presents back from them. That’s basically the same as togetherness and the warmth of close friendships, right? The point is that’s one of the Starlight activities you can engage in.

Of course, there are other options for players who want a different sort of celebration, ranging from helping the various festive moogles around the capital cities to demolishing presents themselves in the field to even just handing out cookies to children. There are a lot of options, in other words; the benefit of having a game that’s run for nearly two decades and has a lot of seasonal content to fall back on. It all starts on December 16th and runs through December 31st, so get ready for some seasonal bliss no matter what you consider the most important.