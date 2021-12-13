EVE Online brings its Winter Nexus holiday events back for another year

Space is already cold, but the chill of winter is being felt across EVE Online regardless thanks to the return of the Winter Nexus holiday season, which is once again offering up some seasonal events for Capsuleers to take part in.

This year once again sees the Chilling Spree event return, which has added ice storm spawns across all sectors of New Eden’s space that offer distinct challenges and seasonal rewards. Players can also fling snowballs at one another in their internet spaceships for additional skill points, take part in a wintry Abyssal Proving Ground, and look forward to 12 days of login rewards> There are some festive ship SKINs up for purchase in the game’s cash shop as well. The Winter Nexus runs between now and January 4th.