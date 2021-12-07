PlanetSide 2 celebrates the holidays with limited-time missions, a directive, and blowing up snowmen

See a snowman, blow up a snowman. That’s one of the tasks that PlanetSide 2 players can take up to celebrate the festive season with this week’s update, which brings back Auraximas for another year of goodies.

Blowing up snowmen on the battlefield isn’t just good fun, it also rewards players with a holiday hood ornament and some extra XP. In addition, there are some limited-time missions that can be taken up for Auraximas gifts, and there’s a new directive with various challenges to earn a couple of extra seasonal gifts. Finally, all players can look forward to double XP earnings for every weekend in December, though December 24th through the 26th will yield triple XP for subscribers.

The event is live for both PC and PS4 players, with patch notes available to read on the official site.

