City of Heroes Homecoming kicks off its holiday event and gives player characters new donuts to eat

Sometimes, you just have a craving for some junk food. Chips, pizza, tacos, donuts; it happens to the best of us. As of last week’s patch, players of the City of Heroes Homecoming rogue server can indulge their characters’ sweet tooth with a variety of new donut emotes. Spooky donut? Holiday donut? Jelly donut? Take your pick!

Obviously, there’s more to the patch than just digital donuts, as the holiday season has also arrived to the game with a festive Atlas Park and the opening of the game’s classic winter event at the ski chalet in Pocket D. The patch has also applied some visual improvements for wide displays and effects at high FOV settings, made tweaks to some badge earnings, and brought some tweaks to a variety of powers. It’s all outlined in the patch notes. We know you have to know the slash commands for the proper donut.