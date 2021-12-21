SoulWorker kicks off several Christmas events and plans to hand out free goodies for new and returning players

‘Tis the season in the anime MMO SoulWorker to kick off holiday events and hand out free stuff to players new and old. The month of December has a number of seasonal events kicking off.

Top of the list is a Lonely Christmas dungeon, where players can gather Christmas Coins to buy costume tickets and other items. Developer Lion Games will also be handing out codes for various awards such as Christmas-themed titles between December 23rd and 31st. December will also feature XP and Zenny boosts happening all month long and the opening of a Christmas Market. The link above offers more dates and details.

December won’t be the only month when events will be going on, as the game is also holding some giveaways in January. Through January 13th, new and returning players who haven’t logged in for 30 days or more will be able to collect free stuff like costumes, a variety of booster items, and passes to the Lunar Fall and Violent Sun raids.

