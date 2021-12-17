Dauntless gets seasonal with the return of Frostfall, reworks the frigid Embermane variant, and adds a new cell perk

The winter season has once again come to the world of Dauntless, and while there are hunting grounds that are already coated in snow, those islands are also going to be home to new and returning Frostfall events for 2021.

In terms of what’s new, players can expect a rework of the Deepfrost Embermane, which has now been fully transformed into its own unique Behemoth with balance refinements, new gear to craft from its parts, its own theme, and a new name: Frostwülf. The event also features presents full of Forstfall coins to find, a Krolachi Wild Hunt event, and four new quests for extra rewards, while the entertaining snowball fight and snow fort events are both coming back this year.

On top of Frostfall’s festivities, the newest patch to Dauntless also adds a new event pass, a new Fortitude Cell perk, and a host of adjustments like the replacement of the frozen status with a chilled status, several weapon ability tweaks, and some monster adjustments as well. The link above provides the update’s full patch notes.

