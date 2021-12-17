Final Fantasy XIV plans a longer maintenance than usual for patch 6.01

Hopefully you didn’t have anything too pressing to take care of in Final Fantasy XIV on Monday evening because you’re going to have to deal with a somewhat longer maintenance cycle than usual. The patch maintenance schedule for patch 6.01 has been posted, and it starts off at 9:00 p.m. EST on Monday evening, far earlier than usual. This probably makes a certain amount of sense, as among other content additions this patch will include a fix to a login issue causing Error 2002 whilst waiting in server queues.

