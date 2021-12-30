Remedy and Tencent team up on co-op PvE shooter codenamed Vanguard

Remedy Entertainment isn’t a particularly well-known studio around our corner of the gaming world, as the studio is more well-known for single-player games such as Control and the Alan Wake series (though it also is going to kick out a multiplayer shooter called CrossfireX in February 2022 on Xbox). However, we’re not here to talk about CrossfireX; we’re here to talk about another in-development game – the studio’s first live-service title.

The game is currently being codenamed Vanguard, and according to an investor announcement, it will be “a free-to-play, co-operative PvE shooter that combines Remedy’s narrative expertise and action gameplay into an immersive multiplayer experience.” Naturally, this will be something entirely different from Brad McQuaid’s MMO Vanguard, assuming the codename ends up being the final title name.



The announcement talks up a global development, license, and distribution agreement with Tencent, with Remedy handling worldwide distribution on PC and console except for select Asian countries, where Tencent will handle the game’s localization and publishing. Tencent has also been given the rights to publish and develop a mobile version of the game.

The announcement notes that Vanguard is currently in the proof-of-concept phase of development, while the game’s current website is seeking developers that are familiar with the Unreal Engine and games-as-a-service operation. All of this is to say that we’re not likely to hear much information about this new shooter for a while, but fans of Remedy’s other work may have some reason to be excited.