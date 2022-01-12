Aion NA releases an FAQ and launches an event for today’s Classic server merges

Today, January 12th, will see Aion Classic merge the Siel and Israphel servers, which probably means players on either of those worlds have some questions. Luckily, the devs have offered some answers in an FAQ.

The post outlines what happens to character names and name conflicts, quna balances and inventories, and mailbox inventores. The game is even holding an End of the World event today that grants extra XP for hunting, gathering, and crafting, as well as increased item drop rates and an invasion of “vicious rabbits” in Dark Poeta. Today also marks the release of an event pass that grants event coin currency for rewards.

