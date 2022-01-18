Webzen is closing down five-year-old Mu Origin in the west

Mu Origin is apparently en route to shutdown here in the west.

“It has been over 5 years that we have traveled the MU continent with you. We are truly sorrowful to announce you that our long journey with MU Origin has to end,” the company announced yesterday. “We have tried our best to produce a nicer game play environment for you, however we have concluded that we cannot keep providing the service any longer at current state. We are very sad but had to decide to terminate the service of MU Origin.”

Refunds will not be available.

Apparently, players have already been locked out of purchases and downloading the game as of today, but the game doesn’t actually go offline until March 31st, so if you’re already a player, you can dip in for a few months longer.