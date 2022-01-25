Chinese martial arts MMORPG Justice Online announces western release but it can be played via cloud gaming now

Have you heard of Justice Online? Unless you live in China, probably not: It’s a martial arts MMORPG based on a wuxia novel by writer Wen Rui’an (aka Woon Swee Oan) variously known in English as The Four, The Four Constables, and The Four Arresters among others, depending on who’s doing the translating. We bring this title up because NetEase is looking to bring the game to international audiences at the tail end this year.

Justice Online features 2,400-square kilometers of open world, a wealth of customization options, creatures that can be tamed as mounts, and the promise of “a story of love, passion and martial arts” for players to lose themselves in. All of that is heading to the west thanks to publishing efforts from NetEase for sometime in the fourth quarter of this year.

Justice Online recently received a sizeable update that increased the world’s size to nine regions, added more tameable critters, and even made the game playable via cloud gaming on any web client. Incidentally, this cloud-based version of the game can be accessed and played by anyone outside of China, though the potentially curious are reminded that the game hasn’t been localized yet, so you’ll have to navigate Chinese characters. That said, for those who can’t wait until later this year, the option is there.