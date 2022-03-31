E3 2022’s digital event has apparently been canceled

In spite of saying E3 would be an all-digital event for 2022 just a few months ago, the ESA has apparently given up on that plan. The news came from Razer, of all places, as one of the company’s PR leads confirmed it.

Just got an email… It's official, E3 digital is official cancelled for 2022. Lots of mixed feelings about this… — Will Powers 🛫 NYC (@WillJPowers) March 31, 2022

We’re assuming we’ll see an official announcement here shortly now that the cat’s out of the bag.

A year ago, E3 had hoped for a return to in-person in 2022, which was ruled out and swapped for a digital run this past January at the height of the omicron COVID wave here in the US.