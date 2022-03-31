E3 2022’s digital event has apparently been canceled

By
Bree Royce
-
    
1
Whee.

In spite of saying E3 would be an all-digital event for 2022 just a few months ago, the ESA has apparently given up on that plan. The news came from Razer, of all places, as one of the company’s PR leads confirmed it.

We’re assuming we’ll see an official announcement here shortly now that the cat’s out of the bag.

A year ago, E3 had hoped for a return to in-person in 2022, which was ruled out and swapped for a digital run this past January at the height of the omicron COVID wave here in the US.

Source: Twitter
