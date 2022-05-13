Incoming Pokemon HOME Update will let you bring more ‘mon to multiplayer

While it’s still disappointing that Pokemon Legends: Arceus was an open world but almost strictly single-player game, we have some good news for multiplayer fans: Pokemon HOME is getting an update that will allow some of the newer Pokemon games to interact with each other. No, we’re not getting multiplayer in Arceus still, but the pokemon you captured there can be moved not only to Sword and Shield but also to Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, at least to an extent.

The pokemon that can be moved even retain moves across titles, especially concerning Arceus pokemon, as both the moves and combat system are quite different from the main series (though has been outselling some main-game past titles). Yes, Pokemon GO players can now move more pokemon from Go to HOME, though the rule is still that pokemon can only leave Go, not be transferred to it. This requires a whole flowchart:

That being said, PR clarified to us that “Pokémon that players can take to each game are limited to the Pokémon that appear in those games.” The example we were given is that “Hisuian Growlithe cannot be transferred to Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Pokémon Shining Pearl, Pokémon Sword, or Pokémon Shield, but players will be able to take a Pikachu they’ve caught in Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield into Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, or Pokémon Shining Pearl.”

Still, the flexibility of the new update means that pokemon with great stats from nearly any game can now be moved to another title to be enjoyed. That being said, it does put Pokemon GO in the unique position of potentially being the single Pokemon game that literally allows you to catch them all, but also transfer them to be played within their main game’s context.

In the meantime, good IV pokemon that are transferable from Go or Arceus will be usable in more multiplayer titles, and the update feels like a sign that HOME could be updated so the upcoming Scarlet and Violet games can also be included.