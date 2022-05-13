Inside Star Citizen showcases more AI behavior, river weeds, and a new vehicle physics model

Chris Neal
It’s time once more for Star Citizen to put out its weekly video series, and in this week’s episode followers of the game get to see a wide variety of feature updates and development progress vignettes in another all Sprint Report edition.

As the type of video suggests, this episode moves through a number of previews, leading off with another look at AI landing maneuvering updates, which are noted for not only improving immersion but also allowing for enemy NPC reinforcements to be dropped off during missions. Additional AI behaviors demonstrated in the video include varied walk speeds for non-hero NPCs and pathing behavior that recognizes when a player and an NPC are having a conversation and makes sure to not walk in-between characters when that happens.

Other previews in this video include several outfit concepts, some new river weeds, a sandy cave, updates to the Corsair’s interior, and a new vehicle physics model that will soon replace the “arcadey” way vehicles move now.

Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2022, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised over $450M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
