Inside Star Citizen showcases more AI behavior, river weeds, and a new vehicle physics model

It’s time once more for Star Citizen to put out its weekly video series, and in this week’s episode followers of the game get to see a wide variety of feature updates and development progress vignettes in another all Sprint Report edition.

As the type of video suggests, this episode moves through a number of previews, leading off with another look at AI landing maneuvering updates, which are noted for not only improving immersion but also allowing for enemy NPC reinforcements to be dropped off during missions. Additional AI behaviors demonstrated in the video include varied walk speeds for non-hero NPCs and pathing behavior that recognizes when a player and an NPC are having a conversation and makes sure to not walk in-between characters when that happens.

Other previews in this video include several outfit concepts, some new river weeds, a sandy cave, updates to the Corsair’s interior, and a new vehicle physics model that will soon replace the “arcadey” way vehicles move now.

