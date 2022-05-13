Lost Ark KR’s director is reportedly stepping down because of health concerns

According to myriad unofficial reports from fans across Lost Ark’s official forums and subreddit, the director for the Korean version of the game, Keum Kang Seong Hyung aka Gold River, announced that he will be stepping down as director because of ongoing health issues.

The reveal was reportedly made during a Korean developer breadcast earlier today, when Gold River confirmed that his health has been in decline as of this past year to the point where there was an ambulance on standby during a live event he was attending according to one fan translation. According to another fan’s posting, his final appearance for the game will be in the upcoming LOA-ON event in December 2022.



Outpourings of support have sprung up from western fans of the MMOARPG, thanking him for his work on the game, while still others have used it to just lance the game’s monetization.

We hasten to point out that none of this has been officially mentioned or acknowledged by Amazon Games at the time of this writing, as its social media presence on Twitter is mostly focused on the May update arriving to the west. Regardless, we do wish Gold River all the best and hope his health recovers.