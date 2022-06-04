No Man’s Sky is coming to PlayStation’s VR2 headset

We’ve often wondered here at Massively OP how No Man’s Sky actually makes money, considering that it’s been pumping out massive free updates for years now. Perhaps the studio’s strategy is simply to port the space-faring title to every console under the sun and continually expand its audience?

While we’re not getting a version of No Man’s Sky for Intellivision or 3DO, Hello Games did announce that it’s bringing the title over to PlayStation’s VR2 headset. This will kick immersion up by “several notches,” according to the studio, as the VR2 works with PlayStation 5 and the sense controller.

No Man’s Sky added a new expedition in May that plopped players into a Groundhog Day-like time loop for kicks and giggles.