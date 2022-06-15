Flyff Universe reboots with improved graphics and cross-platform play

Flyff is back — and it’s better than ever. Gala Lab announced this week that the 2005 MMORPG has relaunched globally as Flyff Universe. This isn’t just an old game with a fresh coat of paint (although it has that, too), but a modernized client that doesn’t require downloads on PC and will scale to pretty much any mobile device.

“Launching worldwide in 16 languages, experience a modern version of the iconic 2005 original with updated graphics, quality of life improvements, and more,” Gala Lab said. “Unlike other MMORPGs, play the game without download through any browser across PC, Mac, and on mobile devices, offering a truly cross-platform experience.”

The graphics are the big improvement here, with antialiasing, advanced shaders, and post-processing. The studio also promised “hundreds” of quality-of-life improvements.

The relaunch already has proven itself a hit in Southeast Asia, racking up 250,000 players since its limited release earlier this year.