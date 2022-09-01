NetEase snaps up Detroit Become Human developer Quantic Dream

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
1

Like a person going grocery shopping, NetEase is casually strolling up and down the aisles of the video game industry deciding which studio to acquire next. Apparently, this week it was Paris-based developer Quantic Dream’s turn to be pulled off the shelf and plopped into the mega-company’s shopping cart.

NetEase announced yesterday that it inked a deal to take over adventure game developer Quantic Dream after a few years of investing into the studio. This marks the first time that NetEase has expanded into the European sector. In a press release, the company said that Quantic Dream “will continue to operate independently,” including working on the much-anticipated Star Wars: Eclipse.

The cost of the acquisition was not disclosed.

Quantic Dream, which has weathered plenty of controversy in recent years, is best known for its thought-provoking adventure titles such as Heavy Rain and Detroit Become Human. Until yesterday, it operated as an independent studio for the past quarter-century.

Source: Quantic Dream, Press release
