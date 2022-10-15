Jack O’ Lanterns full of tricks or treats are springing up across GTA Online

The Halloween season is in full effect in Grand Theft Auto Online with plenty of spooky activities to do, thematic cosmetics to earn, and some additional rewards for taking on certain activities across Los Santos.

The headlining feature is the arrival of Jack O’ Lanterns all around San Andreas that players can find and collect for either some treats or some tricks. Those who find 10 of these ghoulish gourds will net themselves a horror pumpkin mask and a daily bonus of 50K GTA$, while those who manage to find all pumpkins within a one-day period will unlock more rare items and bonus GTA$.

There are other Halloween-y activities on offer this month as well: Additional masks are being handed out for simply logging in, taking up a special cargo mission, or signing up to help an organization; players who manage to photograph every UFO appearance this month will get a “generous” payout; and double GTA$ and RP is being doled out on Slasher and Alien Survival activities.

For those who would rather not take part in seasonal shenanigans, there are things for you as well, like a new car, some new community-built races, and double GTA$ and RP on Special Vehicle Work missions for CEOs this week.