Runes of Magic opens a haunted house, hands out gifts, and boosts rewards for Halloween

Our quest to get every single Halloween event in our candy bag continues and we will not leave any stone unturned in this quest. To that point, we’re knocking on the door of the MMORPG Runes of Magic to find that this Halloween weekend is definitely going to be one full of seasonal treats.

From October 27th to 31st, players can expect daily gifts arriving to the in-game mailboxes of every character on their account, while special currency drops from monsters and specific instance bosses can be traded in to returning spooky NPCs for chests and boost items.

Speaking of boosts, players can play tricks on wild pumpkins, monsters, and demons between October 28th and November 1st to get massive boosts to XP gain, talent point earnings, and group-based drop rates. And speaking of boo (shut up it’s totally a clever segue), the game’s haunted house is back again with plenty of puzzles, boss fights, and rewards until November 3rd.