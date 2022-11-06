Sea of Thieves puts the fate of Captain Flameheart in players’ hands in its latest limited-time adventure

The limited-time narrative adventures that have arrived in Sea of Thieves have mostly been pretty linear experiences, seeing as they have a story to tell. However, the newly released Return of the Damned adventure has some more stakes for the game’s wider world, as it tasks players with picking a side to choose what happens to one of the game’s major NPCs and ultimately changing the world.

Players can align themselves with either the Servant of the Flame or Belle in order to resurrect Captain Flameheart or stop his return respectively, then race to take over sea forts all across the game world by flying their side’s flag at the fort, thereby claiming the fort for their faction and increasing the location’s defenses from other players’ attacks. Players can also collect Bewitching Dolls found at forts and turn them in to their chosen NPC leader to aid in their respective rituals.

The whole battle is running for two weeks between now and November 17th, with the winning side declared shortly after.

