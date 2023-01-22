There’s no more terrifying thought than an MMO that you used to play — and may play again one day — might delete your characters or even your account during your absence. While this isn’t typical practice for most games, Wurm Online had been doing this for lapsed accounts that weren’t premium.

The good news? The studio decided to stop doing that: “Historically, we’ve deleted accounts that have never purchased premium time after 90 days of inactivity. Moving forward, we will not be deleting these accounts. The adverse effects of deletion on our customers have far outweighed the benefits of cleaning up these accounts.”

Meanwhile, the game added a bucket helm that we here at Massively OP think should come standard in all MMORPGs. After all, it’s what our mothers made us wear so that we didn’t scare the neighborhood children.