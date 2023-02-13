Broken Ranks marks Valentine’s Day with a returning party and the first part of a larger outfit set

Are you a regular, devoted player of the turn-based MMORPG Broken Ranks? Then you’ve got a chance to prove it when developer Whitemoon Games begins this year’s Valentine’s Day Party on Tuesday, February 14th, which will grant players the opportunity to get the first piece of an annual cosmetic set.

This year’s party takes place at the de Vries Estate between the 14th and the 21st and tasks players with completing a quest to help with the holiday festivities. Players who complete this quest will be awarded the Affection helmet skin that can only be claimed by one character per account, though subsequent tasks can be taken up for additional rewards like upgrade flasks, currency, pet experience, and more.

As mentioned in the opening, this new helmet skin will be the first cosmetic item of a larger Valentine’s outfit set that the studio plans to add on a yearly basis so that “the most dedicated players can sport the full set by collecting the pieces during future editions of the event.” If that sounds like you, then you’ll have a week to earn this unique cosmetic.