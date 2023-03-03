PvP MMO ArcheAge War debuts video on its feature set ahead of March 21 Korean launch

Fans in South Korea are ready for some more ArcheAge, believe it or not, as the PC and mobile cross-platform PvP MMO ArcheAge War is set for a release on March 21st, which has prompted Kakao Games and XLGames to put forth a showcase video outlining what’s in store.

The devs stress significant optimizations for both versions of the game in order to let “hundreds of users” experience an “improved level of perfection” across the game’s seamless open world. There’s also a lot of hay made about visual tricks like DLSS and FSR tech, impactful animations, and limbs being severed from foes in killing blows. The devs also promise that combat has been tuned with PvP in mind, letting the game’s five races wield a wide variety of weapons and allowing players the freedom to combine active and passive skills, including chain skills that work with other party members and vehicle-specific skills.

Of course, using these skills on foes is the point, and the video promises there will be no shortage of things to wallop, particularly in post-launch updates that promise large-scale siege battles and realm dungeons. There’s also a focus on the MMO’s naval combat features and boss battles that players can team up to take down, followed by a phase where they have to protect others transporting a valuable item from attackers.

Regrettably, all of this is for South Korean players only, as there doesn’t appear to be any plans noted in the video of a western release. Instead our version of ArcheAge has gotten changes to siege mode, new loot drops from the boss monster Aria, and a Sweet Love-filled Gift even that’s available until March 16th.