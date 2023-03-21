Tower of Fantasy gets ready to add Lan to its gacha pool of simulacra

Where all my Tower of Fantasy peeps at? If you have a soft spot for this eye-catching online RPG, then you’ll be interested to hear that a new collectable simulacrum and her associated weapon is on the way later this month.

Level Infinite is getting ready to introduce Lan, a flame simulacrum, to the gacha game. Lan will arrive in Update 2.4 on March 30th and fight with her weapon, Vermillion Bird. “Lan arrived via an unknown dimensional passage, and claimed she was from Domain 9,” the studio said. “She’s got powerful flaming attacks with her weapon Vermillion Bird, and unleashes enormous energies when she targets her foes.”

This addition isn’t the only surprise coming to the game. The studio recently announced that it will be adding ray tracing support for improved visuals on the mobile edition of the game.