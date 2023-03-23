VR game developer Polyarc readies closed testing of a competitive multiplayer VR title in April

VR gaming fans might be familiar with the name of Polyarc; for those who aren’t, it’s the studio behind the adorable looking VR titles Moss and Moss: Book II, a single-player puzzle platformer series where players guide a tiny mouse through various levels by manipulating objects or fighting enemies away. This studio’s efforts are now coming into our radar because it is putting together a competitive multiplayer game for VR, which is heading for closed testing soon.

Information about this untitled game isn’t really elaborated on in the announcement post, nor is it explained on its sign-up page. All that is known is that the game’s test build will be only for the Quest 2, that the game will be under an NDA, and that testing will run between April 14th and 16th. We can also confirm based on the concept art that there will be a guinea pig knight. This is an important detail, obviously.

Despite the vague nature of the game’s reveal, Polyarc’s co-founder and CEO Tam Armstrong is eager for the studio to expand its profile reach, while also calling out the distinct considerations that VR gaming offers in a multiplayer space like reading player body movements. If any of this has you intrigued, you’re a Quest 2 owner, and you can keep your lips sealed, signups for this test are available now.