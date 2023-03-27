New World delays Fellowship & Fire over undisclosed issue, plans new fresh start worlds and merges

By
Bree Royce
-
    
0

Well, it’s not the most auspicious start to a new cadence and roadmap, but Amazon is apparently delaying the release of New World’s Fellowship & Fire.

“During our final rounds of testing we uncovered an issue with Seasons – Fellowship & Fire that needs to be resolved before launching, and we must delay the release,” the studio announced over the weekend. “Our team is working diligently to address the issue and deliver this anticipated release as soon as possible, at the quality bar it deserves.”

Details on what that issue actually is aren’t given, nor is a window for when it might be rescheduled.

“Sorry y’all. This is not something we wanted to do, but it’s necessary,” Amazon’s Katy Kaszynski tweeted. Kaszynski also told fans on Saturday that new fresh start worlds are en route – as are new merges – though all of it’s set for after the season finally launches.

Source: Official site
Advertisement
Previous articleThe Daily Grind: What brands do you actually wish MMOs would partner with?
Next articlePAX East 2023: Wayfinder unveils new character, battle pass plans, and April closed beta testing

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments