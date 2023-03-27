New World delays Fellowship & Fire over undisclosed issue, plans new fresh start worlds and merges

Well, it’s not the most auspicious start to a new cadence and roadmap, but Amazon is apparently delaying the release of New World’s Fellowship & Fire.

“During our final rounds of testing we uncovered an issue with Seasons – Fellowship & Fire that needs to be resolved before launching, and we must delay the release,” the studio announced over the weekend. “Our team is working diligently to address the issue and deliver this anticipated release as soon as possible, at the quality bar it deserves.”

Details on what that issue actually is aren’t given, nor is a window for when it might be rescheduled.

“Sorry y’all. This is not something we wanted to do, but it’s necessary,” Amazon’s Katy Kaszynski tweeted. Kaszynski also told fans on Saturday that new fresh start worlds are en route – as are new merges – though all of it’s set for after the season finally launches.

Yes, once Fellowship & Fire is released, we will open Fresh Start worlds for xfer out soon after, and there are world merge plans that will be announced too. — Katy (@dev_katyk) March 25, 2023