Stardew Valley has another big update left in its future

Just because developer Concerned Ape is hard at work on his next title, Haunted Chocolatier, doesn’t mean that Stardew Valley is being put to rest. On the contrary, he tweeted that there’s at least one more big update in store for the popular multiplayer farming sim.

“There is going to be a Stardew 1.6 update,” ConcernedApe writes. “It’s mostly changes for modders (which will make it easier & more powerful to mod). But there is also new game content, albeit much less than 1.5. I’m taking a break from Haunted Chocolatier to work on this at the moment. Then back to HC.”

The last update for the game was in 2020. Considering how much of a gem that Stardew Valley is, we are not complaining to get more of it — especially if the update will let players continue to mod out the game for years to come.

