The Swordsmen X Survival quietly lists an April 27 early access release date on Steam and releases new trailers

Last month we took a peek back in the direction of Swordsmen X: Survival, a martial arts survival sandbox that first crossed our desk last year with the promise of a large open world, world bosses to fight, and various weapons with their own associated martial art style; at the time, we found a Discord message that noted a technical test for March and early access in April.

This game once again caught our attention thanks to some shared musings on Reddit, which led to a very low key early access release date reveal on Steam of Thursday, April 27th. The game’s official Discord (which mercifully got the digital version of a power washing) is also where we found some recent alpha gameplay footage and a pre-launch trailer shared by YouTuber Linh Lan Bang.

By all accounts, this game does seem to be moving toward its proposed early access date; it’s just doing this in a very quiet manner.

