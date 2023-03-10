MMOs You’ve Never Heard Of: Swordsman X Survival, Legend of Lunia, and X8

Welcome back to MassivelyOP’s random and recurring roundup of a few MMOs you’ve never heard of! Maybe you’ve heard of some of them. You’re pretty smart.

Swordsman X Survival – A year ago, Yooreka Studio and CubeGame announced a reboot of the Swordsman franchise in the form of Swordsman X: Survival, a “martial art open world adventure game that combines survival and crafting.” It looked stunning, and we even got a pair of dev blogs about the game’s combat and biomes and weaponry. At the time, the game was being postponed to 2022 following spring testing. We’re now pushing into 2023, so where’s the game?

The game’s Discord has a few answers, though unfortunately, I can’t recommend heading there (as I type this, the last few messages – from a week ago – are super disgusting, so clearly the channel is not being well-moderated). But the short version from around the new year is that the developers made an announcement to the Chinese fanbase, translated by players to English, and the plan is to run the “last technical stress test” in March 2023, with early access in April on Steam, Wegame, and Cube.

Legend of Lunia – Here’s an MMO I’d never heard of before spying a reference to it on Reddit. Apparently it’s a lobby MMORPG that long since sunsetted and has now been resurrected as a mobile game in South Korea by Valofe, a company we all know very well around here as it’s become the western steward of Bless Unleashed, Continent of the Ninth Seal, Mu Legend, Atlantic Online, Cronous, and Riders of Icarus, even stuffing a few of them with NFT junk. The website is all in Korean, but if you can make it past that and deal with the mobile jank, it’s apparently getting some measure of effort.

X8 – This one’s for all you virtual reality fans. It’s a VR-only multiplayer team shooter where players are pitted against each other, all set in a game-within-a-game simulation. Thirdverse’s Steam page has this pegged to launch by summer, which may actually happen as the game wrapped up its closed beta at the end of January.

We love collecting MMOs we’ve never heard of – send us a tip with any you come across!