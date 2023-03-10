Dauntless begins Gauntlet Season 3, raises banked weapon XP, and reruns the Silver Sword quest

Regular followers of our Dauntless coverage were already familiar with several of the multiplayer RPG’s upcoming features, but now Slayers can actually experience many of them this week, as the latest patch features another Gauntlet season, new cells, and more.

The marquee feature is Gauntlet Season 3, which brings back several modifiers and adds two new ones as well. Naturally, the new season also brings a new leaderboard, new weapon trackers, and new rewards in the form of exclusive titles, and the Gauntlet’s research lab adds three new cells for players to chase that provide some unique boons themed around earth, water, and fire. The season runs from now until April 27th.

For those not interested in the Gauntlet, the patch brings a couple of other features, namely a raise in how much weapon XP can be banked and the return of the holiday quest line involving crafting the unique Silver Sword weapon. Finally, the patch brings refreshes for hunt passes and the reward cache and applies a couple of minor bug fixes.