Fallout 76 begins testing its summer cryptid patch

First of all, I think it’s important for us to agree that “Summer Cryptids” would make a great name for a new garage band, so who’s on board to form it with me? But even if you’re not rocking out with us, you can still check out a couple of mysterious new critters on Fallout 76’s test realm.

Bethesda said that it’s currently testing the odd critters and a pair of related events on a 20-minute cycle: “Blue Ridge has renovated the Middle Mountain Cabins to be their latest and greatest Brahmin pitstop, but they just can’t seem to keep the local critters at bay. The Repeller Speaker system they use to repel the creatures and keep their Brahmin safe has been damaged. To retake the pitstop and create a safe haven for their Brahmin to rest, they will need your help!”

Meanwhile in Fallout 76 proper, the Mothman Equinox event is set to activate on Tuesday, April 25th, and continue through May 9th. During this period, players can head down to the Mothman Museum to fight cultists and please the mighty moth himself.