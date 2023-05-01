Grand Theft Auto Online offers additional rewards for playing The Last Dose on hard mode

If you were among those Grand Theft Auto Online players who enjoyed March’s The Last Dose missions, perhaps you’ll be encouraged to play them one more time in the online title’s latest event, which is offering up more goodies for playing these missions in hard mode.

From now until May 17th, players can snag themselves new cosmetics like wraps, outfits, and a finish for the micro SMG for either beating missions on hard mode or beating a mission on hard mode without dying in one case. Players can also snag themselves 50% more GTA$ and RP for completing Last Dose missions, so now seems as good a time as any to do more Drug Wars stuff.

Other features in GTAO’s latest update include returning vehicles, some slick new shades, and double GTA$ and RP in the Acquire Targets aerial dogfighting mode. There are also extra cars on offer at the casino, as a racing reward, and at motorsport shops, just in case running psychedelics at increased difficulty isn’t your bag.