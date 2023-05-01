Destiny 2 rips $12M out of yet another maker of cheating software in latest lawsuit win

The legal team of Destiny 2 is once again marking a notch in the win column, as a 2021 lawsuit against the creator of a suite of cheating tools has recently been settled, with the court ordering the cheat maker to pay up just over $12M.

The defendant in the case, Mihai Claudiu-Florentin, has been making a set of cheat tools for sale on the VeteranCheats website that lets players tweak their aim or look through walls. The damage award covers violations of the DMCA and the Copyright Act as well as attorney fees.

Incidentally, this ruling hasn’t appeared to have had any effect on the VeteranCheats site itself, which is still reportedly operational and selling cheat software for other games, but Destiny 2 seems to have been removed as one of its offerings.

This latest ruling is another in Bungie’s long lineup of smackdowns applied to cheat makers, such as the shutdown of Perfect Aim in 2020, a $13M settlement in 2022, and a win in arbitration against AimJunkies in February 2023 to the tune of $4M. More recently, Bungie warned against those who use accessibility aides to cheat.