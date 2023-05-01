Vendetta Online adds more missions and several lists’ worth of fixes from late February to April

April is just in our rearview mirror and May has arrived, which is a good time to once again turn our attention back to Vendetta Online because it was very busy last week as the devs at Guild Software mostly focused on fixes to account for some game architecture changes earlier in the year.

The vast number of updates were shared this past Thursday as the sci-fi sandbox received nine version updates from late February onward. As mentioned earlier, every single update had a list of fixes in it to address crashes, POV problems, client stability, unintentionally invulnerable capship turrets, and item quirkiness among them. Each update also saw more custom missions added, and a few patches introduced some script updates.

The most recent update was made over the weekend, which added yet more missions and a smaller bundle of fixes, while those notes promise that the studio is “making progress with some larger projects in the background.” More details on what this project is will be shared later.