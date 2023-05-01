EverQuest II artist speaks about making some of the wildest creatures and gear in the game

From grocery store worker to customer support agent to video game artist, Daybreak’s Aaron Bisnett has had quite the ride in his career. In a new dev Q&A over at EverQuest II, Bisnett shares his first steps into the MMO industry and two decades’ worth of art work on both EverQuest titles.

So if you’ve ever wondered if artists are just as jazzed to whip up those snazzy pieces of gear as you are to loot them, the answer is a resounding yes. “Tackling and completing huge tasks and hearing ‘WOW’ from the design staff always makes the work worthwhile,” he said.

So what was Bisnett’s favorite art project? “I do take a little extra pride in a weird sea dragon I’d made a while ago. It was a long necked, two-legged monstrosity with a great frill down its snake-like body. On its head was a kind of angler fish lure that could shine light in the darkness of the deep and a huge mouth bristling with sharp teeth. Finally seeing that self-made abomination actually moving around in-game was an extra special moment.”